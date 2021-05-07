The announcement by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, that he would agree to temporarily eliminate the licenses of the vaccines he found Europe on a different footing.

Weeks earlier, the European Commission had said it felt like a bad idea. The change in Washington made Brussels say on Thursday that it would “study” that proposal and that the European summit that takes place this Friday and Saturday in Porto (Portugal) would become a conclave on vaccines.

The European turn was reinforced by five countries. Following an initiative by Spanish diplomacy launched on Thursday night as a working document, Spain, France, Belgium, Denmark and Sweden signed a joint declaration that serves as a proposal for their partners.

Ask not only release patents but to take “all possible measures” to ensure that the greatest number of vaccines reach the greatest number of people on the planet.

The proposal of these five countries, which on Friday afternoon was already defended in Porto by the Spanish Pedro Sánchez and the French Emmanuel Macron, goes beyond licenses of vaccines.

Technology and training

It’s not just about following Joe Biden’s line but about going further because suspending licenses will be useless to help countries that could not produce the vaccines on their own.

So they are not asking only to release vaccines (Macron went on to say that that was not the real problem right now) but technology and knowledge transfers so that pharmaceutical companies -public and private- from all over the planet can manufacture them on their own.

The Frenchman rhetorically asked himself: “Can you give intellectual property to laboratories that do not know how to produce and that will not produce it tomorrow?”

The summit debated this proposal on Friday night, but Brussels still did not take the step because Germany resists.

Angela Merkel continued to advocate for license protection, even on a temporary basis. The president of the European Commission, Úrsula Von der Leyen (German and former minister in Merkel’s governments) asked this Friday that all vaccine-producing countries export en masse.

Is a direct accusation especially to the United States (which has hardly exported) and the United Kingdom (which has not exported a single dose) while Europeans have already exported as many as they used: 200 million doses for the European market and 200 million doses for the export.

Von der Leyen also called for disruptions to vaccine ingredient supply chains be prevented. Modern pharmaceutical company warned this week that its plants in Europe could have to stop production because they are running out of raw materials that should come from the United States.

Share vaccines with the world

The proposal of the five European countries – which added support at the summit for the decisive session this Saturday – recalled that at a European summit in December the European Union had already agreed to treat vaccines “as a global public good.”

Similar statements were made in February and March. So call for a “European mechanism” to share vaccines with the rest of the world and that it be realized in a commitment: “Europe needs to show its leadership to build a collective response to the pandemic.”

The five signatories affirm that if Europe does not step forward “other actors will fill the void and use vaccines as a geopolitical tool. That is not in our interest. Vaccines have become a security policy and the European Union cannot be left behind. That is why it will be a priority to increase production capacity ”.

The text thus goes further than the United States: “As the world’s largest exporter of vaccines, the European Union must approve the moment with our transatlantic partners and provide the leadership to unite public and private partners to increase the global production and distribution of safe, effective and cheap vaccines.”

And a key phrase: “Ensuring that knowledge and technology is shared proactively ”.

The proposal recalls that the plan “is not only for a moral and political issue, but also an epidemiological one. No one will be safe until we all are. If vaccination only happens in developed countries, our victory against covid-19 will be short-term. We are seeing how quickly the virus mutates, creating new variants. We have to make sure that vaccination starts all over the planet to be able to defeat COVID-19. The European Union must face up to its responsibilities as a global power ”.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo was the last to defend the proposal: “Before this summit, we carry a clear message (to the leaders of the European institutions and indirectly to Merkel): that the European Union must be the engine of global efforts to boost the production and distribution of vaccines ”.

First they will have to convince the German. If she gives in. Brussels will move fast.

