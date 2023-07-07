For several days there has been talk of the option that Miguel Angel Lopez dispute the next edition of the Back to Spainwhich will take place from August 26 to September 17.

Lopez is part of Team Medellin, lafter the team Astanahis contract will end at the end of 2022, since his name appears in a court of Caceres, Spain, that investigates a doping plot calledto Operation Ilex.

official data

The man from Boyacá has been a figure, he has just won the return to colombia with plenty of merits and in that test he obtained nine out of 10 possible stage victories.

The Colombian Ex-cyclist Victor Hugo Pena warned that ‘Supermán’ López could run the next edition of the Tour of Spain.

“Journalists tell me that Miguel Ángel López will ride the Tour of Spain,” said Peña, who covers the Tour for Espn.



TIME He spoke with the organization of the competition and although they warn that López would have no problem competing, there is a but.

“The same is said here in Spain, but I don’t know. I have no confirmed information,” he said. Fernando Escartin, who is part of the technical group of the competition.

No problem

The Spanish former cyclist warned that although López is not penalized, well, there would be no problem in running the Vuelta.

“He has no sanction at the moment and I don’t see why he can’t be in the competition,” he commented.

Photo: Fedecycling Press

However, Escartín warns that the problem is which team López will be part of for the Vuelta.

“What I see is which team he is going to run for. I don’t think one of those groups will take him for the race. He has no quota ”sentenced.

