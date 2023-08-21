It seems that Super Mario Bros. Wonder may have some features onlineperhaps with some sort of multiplayer mode, according to what is reported on the internet page dedicated to the game, with details to be announced subsequently.

Hard to say what it could be, but the Japanese official page of Super Mario Bros. Wonder mentions the presence of “online game”, without however explaining better and postponing the details to a later moment, in a not very defined way.

“Details on online play will be announced at a later time,” reads the features of the new Mario-based platformer, suggesting the possible presence of online modes or features additional to the standard ones.