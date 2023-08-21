It seems that Super Mario Bros. Wonder may have some features onlineperhaps with some sort of multiplayer mode, according to what is reported on the internet page dedicated to the game, with details to be announced subsequently.
Hard to say what it could be, but the Japanese official page of Super Mario Bros. Wonder mentions the presence of “online game”, without however explaining better and postponing the details to a later moment, in a not very defined way.
“Details on online play will be announced at a later time,” reads the features of the new Mario-based platformer, suggesting the possible presence of online modes or features additional to the standard ones.
A possible online cooperative multiplayer?
Above all, this gives hope for the possibility of one cooperative multiplayer mode online, which also allows players to join matches together via Nintendo Switch Online, which may indeed be likely.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder was announced during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct with release date and trailer: this is the new 2D platformer (with 3D graphics) for Nintendo Switch, which seems to introduce several new features and situations compared to the classic series.
To get to know him better, we refer you to our special on details and first impressions, even if there has not yet been a way to try it in depth. It is possible that some news in this regard are on the way, considering that the release date is set for October 20, 2023.
