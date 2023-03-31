The April 5th the new film by Super Mario and, as the fateful date approaches, so do the rumors about the film. This time to speak is Chris Prattvoice actor of the most famous plumber in the world of video games who, during an interview given to CB extensionfound himself talking about an alleged post-credit scene in the film.

Undoubtedly made famous with cinecomics, the post-credit scenes have become a must in cinematography over time and often, with the aim of introducing new elements and creating curiosity in the consumer, they are introduced in films belonging to larger realities. Is a sequel to Super Mario already in the production’s mind? Perhaps. And as far as Chris Pratt’s statements are concerned, we even got half an idea of ​​what it could be about.

In fact, it seems that the alleged second Super Mario film would not see the first of the two brothers as the protagonist but rather Louis who, as in the famous video game dedicated to him, will have to hunt for ghosts in the hope of saving his more famous brother. In the programs of Nintendo there is therefore a film adaptation of Luigi’s Mansion but before we can say for sure we will certainly have to see the box office results of this first film.