During a recent live stream dedicated to Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy OriginTetsuya Nomura talked about the game and shared a message about a possible sequel. In short, it might be possible for the Square Enix producer to make a sequel if interest in the game picks up.

“When Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was released, there have been many negative comments, especially online. However, I am happy to say that everyone who has watched this livestream has grown fond of Jack and his friends. So much so that some would like to see a sequel.”

“And if you want that to happen, it would certainly help if one person watching this video spreads the word to 10 other people. resonance for everyone, there may be a time when we can meet again. Personally, I would love to work with Koei Tecmo’s Kumabe-san again.”

Nomura’s words are quite vague but, in short, the producer of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin suggests that the game should continue to sell. In the past we have seen games that were not very popular at D1 but which have become cult over time and have therefore been “resurrected” with a sequel: just think of Nier which after years saw the arrival of Nier Automata, a huge success by Square Enix .

It is therefore better not to hold your breath for the moment, but if you enjoyed Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin maybe recommend it to friends, so as to push sales. Buying the DLC is also certainly a good way to support the saga.

