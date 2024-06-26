In fact, there have been no official announcements on the matter, and the publisher explained that he subsequently modified the trailer in order to remove the writing, which is was inserted “inadvertently” therefore due to some error.

Reconstructing the story, it seems that the first ever SteamWorld Heist presentation trailer contained the word “Game Pass” among the release platforms, but the issue was subsequently corrected and the subsequent materials in fact they do not contain this writing .

That SteamWorld Heist 2 was expected to be released on Game Pass at launch it is information that could be completely new to many, but it is probably also wrong: the fact is that the correction recently received by Thunderful, which reports the fact that the inclusion of the Game Pass writing in the trailer is an error it catches us a little unprepared because not everyone had caught it.

A not very convincing denial

Strangely, there’s still no firm confirmation that SteamWorld Heist 2 won’t be coming to Game Pass at launch, which makes the issue even more confusing. In practice, the game contained the word Game Pass in the first trailer which, however, not everyone saw, which was then removed by the publisher.

However, that error could be related in some way to a agreement still in progress and to be defined, considering that there is no total denial regarding its possible arrival on the subscription service.

To add further confusion there is also the fact that, in these days, SteamWorld Dig and SteamWorld Dig 2 are arriving on Game Pass, which could make someone wrong on the issue.

It is not even the first case of error in this sense: some time ago Atlus also published videos of Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance which reported the word Game Pass, suggesting a possible arrival of the game in the catalogue, only to then correct the issue .

At this point, we await further clarification, but it seems unlikely that the game is destined for a day one release on Game Pass at this point. In the meantime, we refer you to our review of SteamWorld Heist 2 to get to know it better.