Microsoft has long confirmed that Starfield will be one of the protagonists of his boot Xbox alla Gamescom 2023, albeit not in playable form. Now, however, it seems that Bethesda’s new sci-fi RPG will also make an appearance during theOpening Night Livethe event that will be broadcast tomorrow evening and will anticipate the start of the Cologne event.

The proof would appear to come from official trailer of the ONL published a few hours ago that you can view in the player below. The video shows sequences from games such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Immortals of Aveum, Mortal Kombat 1, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which as you may know have already been confirmed among those present at the show hosted by Geoff Keighley. At the end of the movie, for a very few moments, Starfield can also be glimpsed, of which no communication on the matter had arrived so far.

At this point it is legitimate to assume that during the Opening Night Live we could see a new trailer of the latest Bethesda effort and find out more about the space adventure that will begin next September 6th on PC and Xbox Series X|S, or September 1 for Premium Edition purchasers.