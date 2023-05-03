Yesterday it was finally launched on the market Redfallthe new IP of Bethesda Softworks developed by Arkane was to be among the new flagship exclusives for Xbox Series X/S but it seems to have not convinced the gamers of the console at all Microsoft. In fact, it seems that at launch the game has several bugs and many argue that even with the resolution of the latter and the addition of new content it is impossible to save the title from a gameplay that in a short time begins to be rather monotonous.

Bethesda is certainly one of the most successful video game manufacturers currently active and, now that its latest IP has turned out to be rather disappointing, many fans are starting to be concerned about what the future performance of Bethesda could be. Starfieldthe “Skyrim in space” promised by Todd Howard.

At the appearance of these rumors, many have pointed out that it is soon to feel sorry for themselves, Starfield has very little in common with Redfall, although with the same publisher the two games share neither the developers nor the genre they belong to. If you may have any doubts about an online game published by Bethesda, the company knows it specializes in single-player RPGs and Starfield is therefore certainly still an IP you can count on.