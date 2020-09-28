new Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court keeping in mind the way the entire North India including the capital Delhi turns into a gas chamber before winter comes. Now hearing this PIL, the Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Central Government and the pollution control department of the respective state governments asking them to respond. The petition has demanded that the stubble burning in the neighboring states of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh should be banned so that the air pollution caused by it can be stopped in time and all the north India including Delhi will get gas To be saved from turning into a chamber.

The petition filed in the Delhi High Court said that the corona virus is spreading all over the world at present, and if starch is burnt like this past year, then it will also increase the risk of spreading corona infection, because its origin Smoke has a direct effect on the lungs, the lungs are weak, which increases the risk of corona infection. Therefore, to prevent the spread of corona infection, it is also necessary to curb burning of stubble.

The petition states that more than 92,000 people have died in the country due to Corona. A major cause of deaths from this infection is said to be respiratory problems due to weakening of lungs and lack of oxygen label. The petition said that if the stove is not stopped from burning in time, then the smoke that will spread and air pollution will make people’s lungs more vulnerable. Because of this, the risk of corona infection will increase further. Therefore, the need is to prevent burning of starch in time so that this danger can be avoided.

It has been said in the petition that the Chief Ministers of neighboring states including Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh should sit together and take measures to get rid of this problem. So that in time, the starch can be stopped from burning.

For now, the Delhi High Court has now sought a response from the pollution control department of the state governments, including the Center, and the next hearing of the matter will be held on October 22.

