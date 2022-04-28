The sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order became official earlier this year along with two other Star Wars games Respawn Entertainment, a shooter and an RTS. There are no more official details but it was assumed that it would have versions on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 to reach the greatest number of players; however, the latest rumor suggests that it will be exclusive to the current generation: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S And PC.

At least that’s what the insider suggests Jeff Grubb. Respawn has been working on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 for years since the first exceeded Electronic Arts’ expectations, and Disney would prove their trust in the team.

However, the move to leave the previous generation behind is risky as the market for new consoles is limited and manufacturers cannot sell as many units as they would like, which is why we still see a lot of games in the two generations.

According to Grubb, Respawn is betting everything on the latest consoles and should be presented during the Star Wars Celebration, the event to be held at the end of May from 26 to 29 along with the rest of the projects related to this license, including series, merchandising or others. games, some of which are still far from being launched, such as the new title of the Star Wars universe of Quantic Dream.

For now it is a rumor: we just have to wait and see when this game will be officially announced.

Source: PlayerAssist