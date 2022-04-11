With the reveal of a new Kingdom Hearts, many are wondering which Disney worlds we will visit in this installment. Although during the first trailer we saw a very real world, fans have found a clue that indicates the possible appearance of Star Wars in Kingdom Hearts IV.

During the images of the first minute you can see a forest, which looks quite normal. However, fans have pointed out that a piece of white metal can be seen in the upper right corner. Immediately, some people noticed that this object looks very similar to one of the AT-ST legsrobots from Star Wars.

This means that there is a possibility that one of the worlds we visit in Kingdom Hearts IV be the one from Star Wars, specifically that of Episode VIsince this place looks similar to the Moon of Endor. Considering the more realistic visual style of this installment, it has been pointed out that the new installment will give us the opportunity to visit locations that are related to Disney’s live action properties.

In related topics, you can check out the reveal trailer for Kingdom Hearts IV here. Similarly, this series will have a new mobile game.

Via: Aitaikimochi