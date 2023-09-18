Star Fox will come back? According to Dylan Cuthbert, the programmer of the original chapter of the saga, yes. However, he believes that the last chapter, which we remember was published seven years ago on Wii U, was not able to respect the style of the saga.

The information comes from a recent one interview with VGCduring which Cuthbert was asked if he expects Star Fox to return at some point.

“Oh, I’m sure [tornerà]”, he answered Cuthbert. “I mean, they keep trying, don’t they? They keep trying, without reaching the original.” He also adds: “My opinion is that the original was born from the British Amiga-style 3D games of the time, from games like Star Glider or Carrier Command. It was inspired by those and took a bit of inspiration from Star Wars Arcade, combined with Namco’s Starblade. And then there was all the Nintendo character building, all the characters and everything, which made it very family friendly.”