Star Fox will come back? According to Dylan Cuthbert, the programmer of the original chapter of the saga, yes. However, he believes that the last chapter, which we remember was published seven years ago on Wii U, was not able to respect the style of the saga.
The information comes from a recent one interview with VGCduring which Cuthbert was asked if he expects Star Fox to return at some point.
“Oh, I’m sure [tornerà]”, he answered Cuthbert. “I mean, they keep trying, don’t they? They keep trying, without reaching the original.” He also adds: “My opinion is that the original was born from the British Amiga-style 3D games of the time, from games like Star Glider or Carrier Command. It was inspired by those and took a bit of inspiration from Star Wars Arcade, combined with Namco’s Starblade. And then there was all the Nintendo character building, all the characters and everything, which made it very family friendly.”
Modern Star Fox games do not convince the programmer
Cuthbert explained that, in his opinion, the modern Star Fox games have missed at least one of these elements, meaning none have managed to recapture the tone of the original. “It’s the combination of all these elements that, in my opinion, made Star Fox what it was,” Cuthbert said. “Some of the newer games, for example the Namco version, are all great games, but they’re always missing that element, that sort of old school English 3D shooter.”
Asked if he was tired of talking about Star Fox after all these years, Cuthbert noted that he was wearing a Star Fox T-shirt, then replied: “I think it’s still a pretty original game, don’t you? There is no game equivalent to Star Fox even now, so I think that’s why it stuck in people’s minds. It’s strange, but it’s still a pretty unique title and I think it’s really cool.”
“But Star Fox didn’t bore me, Really. It was a fun project, it was fun to do, I was very young at the time, but it was a really positive experience. Only one year of development, with everything that was in it, and there were only a few of us working on it.”
Do you agree with Cuthbert’s words?
