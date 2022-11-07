In December 2021 it was announced and shown for the first time Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and since then almost nothing has been known about it except for a few rare occasions in which Sony he reiterated that the project was still in development.

To date, several rumors and reliable sources reveal that the large roster of characters will also join the Spider-Man of Tom Holland renamed MCU Spider-Man and the video game Spider-Man released for Sony PlayStation and later on PC.

We also know that a number of new ones will appear in the film Spider-Variants. These include Spider-Woman, Supaidaman, Scarlet Spider, Spider-Punk, Cyborg Spider-Woman, and Jessica Drew’s Spider-Man: India. The only heroes returning for the sequel would be Jake Johnson’s Peter B. Parker and Nicolas Cage as Spider-Noir from the first film. Since this is an animated film, one wonders if Tom Holland will return as a voice actor for his character, the same voice actor of the game could also return who would lend his voice to the character this time in a cinematic guise and no longer videogame. One of the new faces that will join the fray will be Spider-Man 2099as seen from the finale of the previous film and it will undoubtedly be interesting to find out if this film will have any repercussions on the future of the original MCU.