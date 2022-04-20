Apparently, Sony Interactive Entertainment will have the opportunity to add advertisements in free games PlayStationas recently reported on the pages of Business Insider.

Over the past few days there has been talk of how Microsoft apparently found itself recently to evaluate a change of this type, which should provide various advantages to developers, obviously to the detriment of users who would be forced to have to deal with it. do with advertising even in the world of video games.

At the moment this is not official information neither for what concerns the Microsoft world and nor for the possible debut in the free PlayStation games due to the choice of companyand it should also be emphasized that we do not know how it could all be inserted.

The goal, however, would be to aim for free-to-play titles for allow developers to continue producing themthus replenishing the offer of the Japanese platform while not creating a tailor-made monetization model, which would therefore be supported by advertising.

According to what was also explained on the pages of Video Games Chronicle, at the moment, although it would be evaluating the situation seriously, Sony would not yet have actually decided whether to make some profits from this maneuver. In fact, one would imagine that part of the revenues would be dedicated to the company, but it is possible that 100% of the proceeds will end up in the hands of the developersin order to further support this incentive to produce securities.

Obviously, it will only remain to see how the situation will evolve over the next few months, with in fact the company that should be able in the future to update fans about this big change, certainly particularly relevant for what concerns the use of this means, at least speaking of the specific games that would be in the free-to-play category and should receive advertisements.