We are still in the initial months of 2023, yet fans of the video game scene are already anxiously awaiting the usual industry events full of announcements and news to be discovered. However, the news that is starting to arrive is not the best, but continues to follow a trend that was already gaining ground over the last few years. According to some “reliable sources” reported by the newspaper ignIndeed, it would seem that Sony Interactive Entertainment, Microsoft And Nintendo they will skip theE3 2023.

With the unstoppable increase in importance of the internet, more and more companies prefer to hold live shows in a personal way in which to make announcements or reveal news to viewers, avoiding any concussions of participating in an event that is still aimed at the whole world via the web through live broadcasts. However, the end is the same.

However, everything still remains to be confirmed, as none of the three companies has officially revealed their decision. Microsoft just recently communicated that “will return to Los Angeles this summer for the annual showcase“, without specifying however whether it will be the participation in theE3 2023 or something parallel.

We just have to wait for official communications on the matter.

Source: ign Street Gematsu