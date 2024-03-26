A new indiscretion directly from Twitter may have revealed a title ready to arrive on the new and highly anticipated Nintendo console: the title in question would be a remake of a beloved chapter of the Sonic saga, namely “Sonic Heroes“.

According to what the insider reported “Necro” Felipe Lima” of the Portuguese outlet Nintendo Universe, this new remake should be developed with none other than the engine Unreal Engine 5.

At the moment, in addition to the two pieces of information mentioned, there are no new elements regarding this alleged title in development but, again our insider, reports that another completely unexpected title is in the works: the new chapter of Virtua Fighterwith support for crossplay and rollback net code.

In short, a lot of irons in the fire in just a few lines of revelation: it shouldn't surprise us given that SEGA itself recently announced the reboot of an interesting number of its franchises from the early 2000s in a really short trailer.

Focusing on Sonic Heroes, the title arrived on PC, Nintendo Gamecube, PlayStation 2 and Xbox way back in 2003, but is still considered one of the best and funniest chapters of the Sonic saga.

We are obviously awaiting new investigations both with regards to these two titles and with regards to the possible announcement of the new Nintendo console.