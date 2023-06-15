If there is something that the fans of dragonball love, it’s a nice transformation of power. From Goku’s first moment of rage to Ultra Ego Vegeta, all eyes are on the heroes of dragonball every time they exceed their limits.

Now it seems that another user is about to unlock the power of the super saiyan blue, and the teaser comes directly from Goku. All this was recently unveiled with a new preview of Dragon Ball Legends.

The story update reunited Goku and Shallot, the latter continuing his training as a Super Saiyan God. It hasn’t been long since Shallot unlocked this form, but the former fighter wants to become even stronger. Of course, Goku told Shallot what he was training in next. “You got it,” Goku tells Shallot towards the end of the new update.

“With this training, you will definitely get there. To Super Saiyan Blue!” There you have it.

It looks like Goku is ready to welcome Shallot to the world of Super Saiyan Blue. If the Saiyan can handle this transformation, he will be one of the select few who can use Super Saiyan Blue at will. We know that Goku was the first to unlock the power before Vegeta took second place.

In the extended universe, Future Trunks and the Future Warrior can also use this power boost, so Shallot will be joining the team in no time. Of course, Shallot has been a popular Saiyan ever since he was introduced in Dragon Ball Legends.

As a fighter out of time, Shallot was brought together with all kinds of warriors from multiverses in Dragon Ball Legends to participate in the Tournament of Time. Shallot has shown the power of him time and time again, so it’s understandable why fans have embraced him as their own. Now, all we need is for the anime or manga to give it a canonical debut.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see how or if Shallot will even make it into the main timeline of dragonball. The franchise has made canon a lot of things in recent years, like Broly now being part of the main series. From Cooler to Shallot, there are various icons in the extended universe of dragonball that they deserve a canon reboot, and this latest Super Saiyan Blue sneak peek proves it.

Via: comic book