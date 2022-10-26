“The queen of the south 3″, the Mexican series starring Kate del Castillo, continues with its exciting plot about Teresa Mendoza. After the previous episode, broadcast on Telemundo, this Wednesday, October 26, the Chapter 7, in which we will see Sofia facing a moment of life or death.

Therefore, in this note we explain how, when, what time and where to see this third season. Remember that the live broadcast It can also be followed through La República.

What happened in chapter 6 of “The queen of the south 3″?

In chapter 6 of “The queen of the south 3″, Jonathan was released after a great slaughter of the enemies. Likewise, Sofía managed to meet Mateo, the boy who rescued him from the criminals when he arrived in the country. However, they were captured again and now Teresa’s daughter will only have four hours to recover the drug so that her friend is not killed.

The chapters of “The Queen of the South” come out from Monday to Friday. Photo: composition LR / Telemundo

What time to see the third season of “The Queen of the South” in Peru?

The third season of “The Queen of the South” will have its transmission of Monday to Friday from 8.00 p.m. m. From this time you can see it from Peru and other Latin American countries.

And in other countries?

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am on Tuesday, October 25.

Where to see season 3 of “The queen of the south?

“La Reina del Sur 3″ is an original soap opera from Telemundo, so it can only be seen through that channel in the available countries. However, on its official YouTube channel, you can also see some episodes that have come out after being broadcast on TV.

Kate del Castillo plays Teresa Mendoza in “The Queen of the South 3”. Photo: Telemundo/@katedelcastillo

When does “The Queen of the South 3″ premiere on Netflix?

As with “Pasión de gavilanes 2″, the series may not arrive on Netflix until its broadcast ends on Telemundo. For this reason, there is still no official release date for “La Reina del Sur 3″.

Cast of “The queen of the south 3″

Cast of “The queen of the south 3”. Photo: Telemundo.