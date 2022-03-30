the slap that Will Smith gave to Chris Rock during the Oscar awards of 2022 will go down in history as one of the most controversial moments of all time. Obviously, it was only a matter of time before someone capitalized on this, and this is how this collection of NFTs inspired by this controversial event was born.

It happens that someone out there released a collection of NFTs where we can see frame by frame the slap that Smith gave to Rock. known as Will Smith Slap DAO, this compilation of non-fungible tokens has been put up for sale on the portal Open SeaAnd to the surprise of absolutely no one, some of these NFTs have already reached values ​​above $230 thousand dollars.

Interestingly, the NFT most expensive of this collection is not from when Smith hits Rockbut when he hits another Ukrainian journalist who wanted to be smart during another award ceremony where he kissed on the cheeks Smith without your consent.

Publisher’s note: Clearly this is another chance to make a quick buck, and just like some of the other meme-born NFTs, it most likely won’t be too long before this collection loses a lot of its value.

Via: Open Sea