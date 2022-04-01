uImmediately after Chris Rock was slapped at the Oscars, the police were apparently ready to arrest Hollywood star Will Smith. Immediately after the sensational incident, police officers came to him, said gala producer Will Packer, according to excerpts of an interview with ABC television published on Thursday (local time). “They said we’re going to get him, we’re ready to get him right now, you can file a lawsuit.”

However, Chris Rock responded “very negatively” to the officers’ suggestion that Smith be arrested for his assault. “He was like, ‘I’m fine,'” Packer said of the comedian’s reaction. When police officers asked if they should do anything about the matter, Rock said no informed that Rock did not want to press charges.

Smith apologized via Instagram

Rock joked onstage at the Oscars about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, losing her hair due to an illness. Her husband then came on stage and hit Rock in the face.

Half an hour later, Smith got the Oscar for best actor. In his acceptance speech, he tearfully apologized for the slap to the event organizers and the other nominees, but not to Rock. He caught up on this the following day via Instagram. Smith said his behavior was “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

The Oscar Academy announced on Wednesday that Smith was asked to leave the gala after the slap. However, the actor “refused”. The organizers admitted that they “could have handled the situation differently”. However, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences initiated disciplinary proceedings against Smith that could result in the actor’s disfellowshipping.







Media reports that Packer asked Smith to stay were denied by the producer in the ABC interview. He didn’t even speak to Smith, he said.