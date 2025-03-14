Despite being one of the most recognized and successful actors in Hollywood, Will Smith has revealed that after that image of a safe and charismatic man, he has faced a silent battle against anxiety. In his documentary series ‘Best Shape of My Life’, the actor confessed that he reached a critical point where he even thought about suicide: “When I started this program, I thought I was entering the best form of my life physically, but I was mentally in another place,” he said.

The interpreter of ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’ revealed that the image of invulnerability and energy he had shown for years was a defense mechanism to protect himself from his own fears. “What you have come to understand how Will Smith, the one who annihilates aliens, the biggest film star that ever existed, is largely a construction, a carefully designed and perfected character to protect me, to hide me from the world, to hide the coward,” he said.

It should be noted that mental health has been a recurring issue in the Smith family. His wife, Jada Pinkett Smith also raised his voice about his own struggles during a conversation with ‘Red Table Talk’, where he revealed that during his youth he suffered from an emotional collapse that led him to think about ending his life: «I had reached Los Angeles and achieved a certain level of success, and I realized that this was not the answer. Everything got worse and I became extremely suicidal. I had a complete emotional collapse ».

Meanwhile, his daughter Willow also confessed to having suffered from episodes of anxiety and depression from an early age and, in an interview with ‘The Yungblud Podcast’, explained that after the success of his song ‘Whip My Hair’, he suffered an emotional collapse: “I feel honestly lost my sanity at a point,” he said. In addition, he recalled that during his participation in the ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ program he suffered an anxiety attack that was misunderstood as a tantrum.









It should be noted that more and more artists are encouraged to speak openly about their mental health problems. In fact, Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Table’ program is a dedicated space to talk about it.

Finally, despite the adversities that Will Smith’s family has faced, each of its members decided to focus on various methods to improve their well -being. On the other hand, Willow has focused on music as a form of expression and the actor, continues in the process of self -knowledge, experimenting with new ways to face his emotions, as he did when trying The ayahuascaas revealed in conversation with David Letterman.