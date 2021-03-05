In New York, the former home of the American actor and director Will Smith was put up for sale. He rented a living space 17 years ago during the filming of the film. Reported by the New York Post.

Related materials This is for myself People around the world began to massively build private homes in the pandemic. What do the best ones look like?

The townhouse is located on Leroy Street in Manhattan’s West Village. The object was offered to buy for 12.5 million dollars (about 930 million rubles). Realtors involved in the sale noticed that in 2004 Smith was paying $ 60,000 a month to rent a house. Four years later, the house was acquired by a new owner. He gave over $ 13 million for it.

One of the features of the facility is the ceiling height of almost five meters. The house has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a kitchen with a pantry, a dining room, a living room, a study and a wine cellar. There is a garden on the roof. The dwelling is equipped with a modern security system, and the rooms have underfloor heating. The plot also has a garden with a pond where carps swim.

In September 2020, Will Smith offered to live at the Brentwood Mansion, which was used as the location of the famous 1990s TV series The Prince of Beverly Hills. The building could be booked for specific dates by paying $ 30 per night. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the service was only available to Los Angeles residents.

If you witnessed an interesting event or you have a story for the “Home” department, write to this address: [email protected]