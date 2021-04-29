The daughter of Hollywood actor Will Smith, Willow, came out as a polyamor during the Red Table Talk. The conversation was posted on Facebook-a show account.

The 20-year-old actress and singer said that she is polyamorous – in a relationship in which partners allow each other to have romantic ties on the side. During the program, she also explained to her 49-year-old mother Jada Pinkett-Smith and 67-year-old grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris that monogamy tends to lead to cheating, whereas polyamory is a more open and honest format.

“Let’s say you don’t really want sex all the time, but your partner wants to. And what if one does not have these needs, should not the other have? ” Smith mused. She added that only she is polyamorous in her social circle, noting that her friends have much more sex than she herself.

Earlier, actress Jada Pinkett-Smith, wife of actor Will Smith, and their daughter Willow simultaneously confessed to sexual attraction to women. At the same time, the 20-year-old heiress of the artists noted that she had not yet been in a relationship with girls.