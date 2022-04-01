Denzel Washington talks to Will Smith moments after he punched Chris Rock while standing on stage. BRIAN SNYDER (REUTERS)

Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock continues to create seismic waves within the film industry. This Thursday it was revealed that the aggressor of the comedian and winner of the Oscar for Best Actor, had a video call on Tuesday, March 29, with the president of the academy, David Rubin, and the CEO, Dawn Hudson. Smith sent his apology via Zoom for his conduct, which marred the 94th edition of the ceremony. The communication has caused a crisis in the organization’s governing body because its content was not shared at the emergency meeting this Wednesday, where the sanction process began against the protagonist of Williams method.

Smith called Rubin and Hudson to convey his apology, which he posted on his Instagram account shortly afterward. According to Variety, the actor explained the reasons that made him lose his composure after hearing a joke from Rock about the crew cut of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia. The specialized magazine assures that the video call lasted half an hour, but sources from the organization have told deadline, other industry media, which was only six minutes.

On Tuesday, Rubin sent the nearly 10,000 academics a letter expressing anger that the big movie night was overshadowed by Smith’s “harmful and unacceptable” behavior. The organism studies the possible sanctions against the actor. It was the first explicit condemnation of what happened, after on Sunday it caused surprise and astonishment to see how a man who had attacked a presenter in front of millions of people returned to the stage minutes later to collect an award. Rubin promised to keep all academics up to date.

It was not so. This Wednesday the first meeting of the governors was held to discuss what happened. There was no mention of Smith’s call with Rubin and Hudson at the meeting, sources told The Associated Press. Variety already dead line. This has generated suspicion within the select group that includes Laura Dern, Whoopi Goldberg, Susanne Bier, Ava Duvernay and Steven Spielberg, among several others. “Why would they want to hide something like that from us? It only contributes to creating an atmosphere of suspicion,” said an interviewed governor who remained anonymous. EL PAÍS contacted one of the members of this government group, but he refused to speak about the process.

This is not the first conflicting information to come from academia. On Wednesday, it was reported that Rubin himself and Hudson asked Smith to leave the Dolby Theater after the hit on the comedian. “He refused,” the statement said. This version has been rejected by some people present, who have pointed out to the media that follow the controversy that there was no formal or explicit request for the celebrity to leave the site.

In that meeting it was agreed to initiate the disciplinary process against Smith, which contemplates 15 days for him to defend himself in writing. The vote on the punishment, which could be a suspension of membership or expulsion from the organization, will be held on April 18. It has not been reported if the actor’s video call with Rubin will be part of his defense.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

“We are prepared to arrest him”

The passing of days has revealed new details of how the events unfolded on the night of the Oscar. Will Packer, the producer of the ceremony, has assured in his first interview since Sunday that the Los Angeles police were ready to arrest the protagonist of men in black. “’It’s an assault,’ that was the word they used at the time… We can go after him. We are prepared. They can file charges,” the uniformed men said, according to what Packer told good morning america of the chain ABCthe same television that broadcast the gala.

There was no arrest because Rock did not want to charge Smith. “They [la policía] he was presenting several options, but Chris was snubbing them. He just said, ‘I’m fine, I’m fine,’” recalled Packer, who asked the presenter to listen to what the agents offered him. The producer said on the popular broadcast that he did not speak to Smith at any time during the night, contradicting some versions that claimed that he was inside the theater minutes after the incident. Rock returned to the stage on Wednesday night. At a theater in Boston, where he was resuming his new stand-up tour, he confessed to a standing-applause audience that he was still processing everything that had happened.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region