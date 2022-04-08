The Hollywood Academy made a resounding decision last night after the Will Smith scandal at the Oscars. The popular American actor -recent winner of the award for best leading actor for his role in ‘The Williams Method’- will not be able to attend the gala for the next ten years, as a result of having slapped comedian Chris Rock during the last ceremony . Neither to the most important film awards on the planet nor to any event -film cycles, charity galas or other types of projects related to the seventh art- organized by the institution “in person or virtually”. What the organization did not clarify is whether Smith will be eligible for a candidacy. A decision that “accepts” and “respects” the actor.

At its meeting held this Friday, the board of governors of the Hollywood Academy decided that the punishment period for the Philadelphia interpreter would take effect this Friday. In addition, he also accepted his resignation as a partner that Smith presented a week ago after “depriving the nominees and winners of an opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for his extraordinary work,” the actor said in a statement.

“The Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many people in our community who have done incredible work over the past year. However, those moments were marred by Will Smith’s unacceptable on-stage behavior,” Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement. The academy also wanted to put a cape on Chris Rock -the other victim in the shadow- and that he was able to ‘get out of the way’ and continue with the gala after the embarrassing incident. “We want to express our deep gratitude to Chris Rock for maintaining his composure in these extraordinary circumstances,” he concludes, before singing the ‘mea culpa’: “We did not handle the situation properly. We apologize”.

The controversy marked the night that ‘CODA’ won the award for best film of the year. Rock, known for his satirical and acid humor, entered the stage to present the award for best documentary. In his sights he placed Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor’s wife. In the middle of his speech, he compared her shaved hair to that of Lieutenant O’Neil, a film of the same name starring Demi Moore in 1997. Rock, also an actor, screenwriter, producer and film director, was joking and said that it really seemed that he was going to star in the second part of the film… And that’s where he got mixed up. Because Pinkett actually suffers from hair problems: an autoimmune disease causes baldness, as she herself has explained on her social networks.

Will Smith found the joke heavy -although at first he seemed to care- and decided to go on stage to ‘defend’ his wife’s honor. Neither short, nor lazy, he decided to give Rock a strong smack, leaving the entire room speechless. To such an extent that after returning to his seat, he decided to utter several insults about the comedian. “Get my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” he yelled at her. The guests at the Dolby Theater, nor the audience, were clear whether what they were seeing was an agreed sketch or not.