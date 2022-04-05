Will Smith has grabbed Hollywood headlines after the assault on Chris Rock during the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards and his subsequent resignation from the Academy. Several days after the event, the comedian’s joke continues to be talked about due to the great consequences it will have on the career of the recent winner of the golden statuette.

As it is recalled, the organization had already initiated a “disciplinary procedure” under which they would analyze different sanctions to apply an exemplary punishment. These included suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Statutes and Rules of Conduct. However, the actor took the initiative to get out before the verdict.

YOU CAN SEE: “Pasión de gavilanes 2″, chapter 35 LIVE: schedule to watch and what will happen in the soap opera

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of the opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. My heart is broken, ”the actor lamented about the incident before his resignation. A much more mature reflection than his speech when he justified his actions, but he will not avoid his sanctions.

What benefits will Smith lose?

The actor will not be invited to the screenings and events of the ceremony; keys for the promotion of the films that enter competition.

You won’t be able to vote for Oscar nominees unless the Academy deems it right.

YOU CAN SEE: “Doctor Strange 2”, presale in Peru: when and where to buy tickets?

Will Smith won the Oscar for best actor for his leading role in “King Richard.” Photo: Composition LR/Broadcast

As for the chances of Will Smith losing his Oscar, they’re slim considering the Academy has only terminated once for an entirely different reason. The most similar cases are those of Harvey Weinstein and Roman Polanski, who were expelled due to allegations of sexual abuse but still kept their statuettes.

Will Smith won the Oscar for best actor for his leading role in “King Richard: A Winning Family.” Photo: AFP

Demonstrations for and against

Insiders blamed him for his rambling and self-righteous acceptance speech, during which he didn’t directly apologize to Rock, and for his decision to go out and celebrate at high-profile events like the Vanity Fair party. “It was a masterclass in celebrity law,” said a public relations guru who does not work with Smith.

It’s hard to say how much Smith stands to lose from the crisis. The actor doesn’t do much in the way of endorsement deals, though he does serve as an ambassador for FitBit through his YouTube Originals docu-series, ‘Best Shape of My Life.’ We will see what happens to this celebrity in the coming days and the repercussions of it.