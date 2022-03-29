Do you remember who won best actress? Did you even see one of the nominees for best movie of the year? The safest thing is that you did not and that you only went to the movies Let’s see Spider-Man: No Way Home but what you are going to remember is that Will Smith busted Chris Rock’s snout live and direct in front of the Oscars academy.

Before you ask, here is the context so you don’t have an excuse: Chris Rocka comedian known for a series where he admits that everyone hates him for being funny, a joke was made about Jada Pinkett Smithwife of Will Smith, in which little more, little less, made fun of his alopecia problem, which is why the winner of the Oscar for best actor walked down the small catwalk to the presenter and without owing or fearing her accommodated him a tremendous slap between eyebrow, ear and a hundred.

Who was right? If you ask me I’ll tell you Will Smith. Violence as an instrument has ethical, not moral, justifications. And if insulting a black woman for problems with her hair, derived from an illness, does not merit a response that represents the irrefutable rejection of this type of comment… then I don’t know what warrants it.

But that’s not the point… but, what’s wrong with the Oscars? Wasn’t this about movies? Last year no one went to the movies and no one saw the Oscars. In 2020, the boring show ruined Bong Joon ho’s great moments; in 2019 Cuarón had to throw away contempt and he always funny gringo racism and before… well what happened La La Land.

How is it that the most successful film award in the world is remembered for everything except the cinema?

One thing is for sure, with the Oscars it is difficult to understand cinema, why?how is that CODA and Green Book won over Rome, The Favorite, The Power of The Dog and Drive My Carbut at the same time they have an air of being the only ones who know what Art is?

That is perhaps the problem with the power we give to criticism when it comes to valuing artistic work. Because one thing is to qualify aesthetic, technical and even technological values ​​in the cinema, and quite another to show that the cinema is only what passes for your statuettes.

The Oscars know this and they know that their credibility is down. They know that awarding Green Book is stupid on an artistic level, but not on a marketing level. You are not going to commit yourself to the cinema, but to those Karen who they see Viggo Mortensen as the emancipation of 100 years of racism. The board of elders that directs this academy every year wants to heal the faults that were caused by wanting to heal the past ones.

Whether it is a claim to the terrible racial representation, the desperate cry for the abuse of producers and businessmen or for the null participation of women’s projects. It’s always about giving yourself three punches to the chest and making fun of someone’s overweight.

It’s understandable why was this slap in the face so important and is that for the first time, since the fiasco of the award ceremony to La La Land this ceremony was spoken of again as something importantas something that people really want to see and not as the farce that it continues to be.

