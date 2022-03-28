The actor takes the stage and hits the comedian after an unhappy joke about his wife, then wins the statuette and apologizes. But the Academy is not there. Disappointment for Italy: “It was the hand of God” can’t make it, the best international film is “Drive my car”. Triumphs “Coda”, work on a deaf-mute family

Elisabetta Esposito

Oscar night between disappointments, surprises and moments that will remain in history. Let’s start from Italy, unfortunately left empty-handed. Paolo Sorrentino did not get an encore: the Academy preferred the Japanese “Drive my Car” by Ryusuke Hamaguchi to his “It was the hand of God”, favorite from the beginning. No statuette also for Enrico Casarosa, the Italian with American citizenship director of “Luca”: the best animated film is “Encanto”. And not even Massimo Cantini Parrini, competing for costumes with “Cyrano”, has managed to get on the stage of the Kodak Theater as a winner.

Will’s slap – However, the real star of the evening was Will Smith. In addition to winning the Oscar for Best Actor for “A Winning Family”, where he plays Richard Williams, the father of Serena and Venus, he is making the world talk about him for his outburst against Chris Rock. The comedian made a bad joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett, making fun of her shaved head despite the fact that she is known to suffer from alopecia. The actor then went on stage and to the general surprise he gave Rock a slap, then returned to his place and yelled at him – in terms not really from world direct – not to have to name his wife anymore. Someone hoped for a gag, but it soon became clear that unfortunately it was all true. After withdrawing the figurine, Smith made his tearful speech: “Richard Williams was an avid defender of his family … At this time in my life I feel overwhelmed by what God is asking me to do and be on this earth. , I was called to love people, to protect them. I want to be a messenger of love “. He then apologized to his colleagues (but not directly to Chris Rock) and concluded: “I hope the Academy invites me again.” The answer is not obvious, given that his very blatant gesture was immediately condemned: “The Academy – we read on social networks – does not condone violence in any form”. See also Genoa, Criscito and Destro in recovery

Emotions – Winning the award for best film was “Coda” by Sian Heder, a work about a family in which a teenager is the only one who is not deaf and dumb, capable of winning everyone’s heart and even taking home the statuette for the best. Non-original screenplay and the one for best supporting actor, an extraordinary Troy Kotsur that the audience applauded by waving his hands up, just as sign language provides. The speech by Ariana DeBose, Best Supporting Actress for “West Side Story”, was also exciting, and defined herself as “a gay, Latin and black girl who found courage in art”. “The power of the dog”, arrived at the ceremony with 12 nominations, only wins the statuette for best director, which Jane Campion has however deserved. Also noteworthy are the six mainly technical Oscars of “Dune”: best photography, special effects, sound, editing, soundtrack and scenography. There had been a lot of talk about major demonstrations in support of Ukraine: in reality the topic was only touched upon, first with three placards in silence, then with Francis Ford Coppola who concluded his speech for the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather” shouting: “Long live Ukraine”. Too little. See also F1 | Pirelli: the curbs in Abu Dhabi cause fear of an encore from Qatar

All prizes – Best Film: “Coda – The Signs of the Heart” by Sian Heder

Best Director: Jane Campion for “Dog Power”

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Jessica Chastain for “Tammy Faye’s Eyes”

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Will Smith for “A Winning Family”

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose for “West Side Story”

Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur for “Coda – the signs of the heart”

Best Original Screenplay: “Belfast” by Kenneth Branagh

Best Adapted Screenplay: “Coda – The Signs of the Heart” by Sian Heder

Best Photography: “Dune” (Greig Fraser)

Best Makeup and Hairstyle: “Tammy Faye’s Eyes” (Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh)

Best International Film: “Drive My Car” by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Best Animated Film: “Encanto” by Byron Howard and Jared Bush

Best Documentary: Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s “Summer of Soul”

Best Special Effects: “Dune” (Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer)

Best Sound: “Dune” (Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett) See also Moon Knight: Marvel confirms official synopsis of Oscar Isaac's film

Best Editing: “Dune” (Joe Walker)

Best Score: “Dune” (Hans Zimmer)

Best Original Song: “No time to die” (Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)

Best Costume Design: “Cruella” (Jenny Beavan)

Best Production Design: “Dune” (Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos)

Best Documentary Short: “The Queen of Basketball” by Ben Proudfoot

Best animated short: “The windshield wiper” by Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

Best Live Action Short: “The long goodbye” by Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed