The apology was slow in coming, but it came. Will Smith stole movie night with his slap in the face of comedian Chris Rock. When collecting the first Oscar of his career, the interpreter apologized to the academy and the nominees, but left his victim out of his apologies. He avoided the microphones of the press and went to dance at the Vanity Fair magazine party, where he forced naturalness while a DJ entertained the evening with some of his musical themes. The weight of his facts, however, has forced the actor to issue a statement on Monday. “Violence, in any of its forms, is poisonous and destructive. My behavior last night was unacceptable and indefensible… I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong, ”Smith wrote on social media about him.

The controversy has given the Oscar the long-awaited audience it was seeking. He has gotten it for all the wrong reasons. More than 15 million people watched the ceremony, according to preliminary figures that will be updated on Tuesday. The cinema has been the least of it. The incident started by Rock making fun of Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor’s wife, was left with the memories of a night that wanted to show the best face of an industry that is trying to recover from the blow of the pandemic.

“The jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me and I reacted emotionally,” Smith is justified, who says he is “embarrassed” and that his actions do not represent “the man who wants be”. Rock, one of the most important black comedians in the United States along with Kevin Hart, had already made jokes at the expense of the actress at an Oscar gala. It was in 2016, when he mocked the call for a boycott that Smith’s wife made due to the lack of diversity. “Isn’t she a TV actress? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s underwear. She wasn’t invited,” she said then.

Hours before Will Smith’s apology, the film academy condemned the act of violence and announced that it had opened “a formal investigation” into the altercation. The organization, which has almost 10,000 members but is headed by 64 powerful professionals, called governors, has made it clear that it is exploring the “actions and consequences” of the coup, in accordance with internal regulations and California law. The group met this Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter, to discuss the measures to be adopted after the episode. On Sunday, just after the ceremony, Rock had ruled out pressing charges against the actor, according to the Los Angeles police.

Smith’s slap has created the mother of all battles for a Hollywood publicist. How to clean the reputation of a winner of the award for Best Actor who has given such a display of violence in front of his guild and in front of the eyes of the whole world? The question is for Meredith Sullivan, who handles the public face of today’s Oscar winner and who must clean up the mess left by her client. According Variety, Sullivan came down to claim the actor’s behavior during one of the broadcast’s commercial breaks. Denzel Washington, also nominated, actor Tyler Perry and Will Packer, producer of the ceremony, also came to speak with him.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

Will Smith was awarded by his colleagues for his portrait of Richard Williams, father of the tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, who last night applauded confused before the speech of apology / thanks of the protagonist of a film that intended to honor his family. Smith has also apologized to them.

The outburst overshadowed the solitary victory of Williams method. “I’ve known him for two years and I’ve never seen him like this,” said Reinaldo Marcus Green, director of the film, on Sunday night, who tried to answer what happened, the only question that was on everyone’s mind. “I hadn’t even heard him raise his voice,” he confessed. This Monday, Smith regretted “having tarnished a beautiful trip for everyone.”

More information

possible punishments

The academy sent along with the brief statement, of just 30 words, the rules of conduct for the members of the organization. This after a night in which the organization did not know how to deal with the episode, which was immediately pointed out on social networks as toxic behavior. Journalists were asked not to question the winners about the incident. Smith was the only one who did not appear in the press room after receiving the award from him. This newspaper asked if this was a decision of the Academy or the actor, but did not get an answer.

“There is no place in the Academy for people who abuse their status, power or influence in a way that violates standards of decency,” the organization’s rules state. Unacceptable behaviors include discrimination, harassment, nonconsensual physical contact, bullying, abusive and threatening behavior, bullying. Revenge against those who report sexual abuse is also punishable.

Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, pose at the party organized by the magazine ‘Vanity Fair’ after the delivery of the Oscars. OCONNOR-ARROYO/AFF-USA.COM / MEG / CONTACTOPHOTO (Europa Press)

The leadership of the Academy internally debates the punishments to which Smith is exposed for his aggression: “Suspension or expulsion from membership.” At the parties that followed the delivery gala, overshadowed by the incident, many professionals wondered if the organization should withdraw the award that was given to him minutes after the attack. This seems unlikely.

“There will be consequences, I’m sure, but I don’t think that’s one of them,” Whoopi Goldberg, the 1991 Oscar winner for Ghostin the television program The View. The actress is one of the governors in the branch of actors, so she knows first-hand the discussions that are taking place within the organization. Another member of the board who asked not to be cited by her name explained to this newspaper that the aggression has created an uncomfortable and sad climate within the Academy. Feelings that will take time to go away.