Will Smith is in the public eye, after the controversy during the award ceremony of the oscars 2022 and that The academy will make the decision to veto him from this gala for 10 years. As you remember, the interpreter of “King Richard” slapped Chris Rock for making fun of the disease he suffers Jada Pinkett.

Users on social networks expressed their opinions about this event and many recalled that, in 2018, Jada Pinkett had a surprising revelation about her marriage: the actress admitted that she did not want to marry Will Smith.

What did Jada Pinkett say?

In the aforementioned year, the actress had a program on Facebook called “Red table talk” and, in one of the broadcasts, she said that her mother, Adrienne Banfield (Gammy) was the one who forced her to marry Will Smith because she was pregnant. .

“I was under so much pressure, you know, I was a new, young actress and I was pregnant, I didn’t know what to do. She never wanted to get married,” she said as she kicked off her and Will Smith also revealed that she “really didn’t want to get married. We only got married because Gammy was crying.”

Finally, the actress added that she just wanted to be by Smith’s side: “I wanted the two of us to be on a mountain because I was like, ‘This is serious business.'”

Will Smith speaks out after being banned from the academy

The actor is in a difficult stage of his career and continues to face the consequences of having slapped Chris Rock live during the broadcast of the Oscars. Given this negligence, the Academy published a statement in which they announce the decision to veto the protagonist of “I am a legend” from any event that is organized during the next 10 years.

After this sanction, the actor issued a brief statement where he stated “accept and respect” the decision made by the film agency.

