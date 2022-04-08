There has been talk for days about the possible sanctions a Will Smith related to when he slapped Chris Rock on the Academy stage over night Oscar: a confirmation has arrived, the actor has been banned for 10 years.

As confirmed in fact on the pages of Varietystarting from 8 April 2022, the actor is officially excluded from any type of initiative linked to the Academy.

There was talk of how the gesture was out of context and outrageous, as well as how Chris Rock is to be commended for keeping calm despite what happened, while obviously remaining surprised.