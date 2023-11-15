The alleged homosexual relationship allegedly occurred on the set of the 90s series “Willy, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”

In an exclusive interview with vlogger Tasha K, Will Smith’s former personal assistant, Bilanthrows an alleged person into the gossip arena homosexual bond between the actor and his colleague Duane Martinwith whom Smith shared the limelight in the famous television series Willy, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Smith, however, categorically rejects the accusation of an affair with Martin, confirming the nature friendly and purely professional of their relationship on set.

Bilal, Will Smith's former right-hand man, says he witnessed a moment of sexual complicity between Will Smith and Duane Martin inside a dressing room. And in the wake of this story, he would also have advanced the hypothesis that the separation between the actor and his ex-wife Jada Pinkett Smith was caused by sexual dissatisfaction. In great detail, Bilal reveals: "I remember the scene very well. I opened the door to Duane's dressing room, who was starring in Willy, The Fresh Prince of Bel Airand that's when I saw it have sex with Will. They were on a sofa and I came across this scene by pure chance."

divorce gossip By Will Smith and Jada Pinkett — On the causes of the divorce between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Bilal drops a bomb which could cost him a court case: “If a woman is used to a certain size, you can’t think of satisfying her with what everyone defines as a ‘little finger’. You can buy her 80 cars, you can give her 80 private jets, but if it’s not that what do you want…”. Then the final thrust: “Jada was the woman everyone wanted and Will had need that recognition. In reality, they have already been separated for seven years.” Burning declarations which put the actor’s private life under the microscope and which are a prelude to a media storm.

After hearing the statements made by the former assistant, the Oscar-winning actor was furious. A spokesperson told TMZ that "This whole story is completely made up. Smith is considering embarking on alegal action".