Will Smith will star in the upcoming film Fast and Free, directed by David Leitch. This is reported by the edition Deadline…

The largest Hollywood film studios are now fighting for the production of the picture: Warner, Paramount, MGM, Sony and top streaming, the portal notes.

It is known that Smith will play John Riley, a man who woke up in Tihaun with amnesia after a brutal beating. According to the plot of the picture, the main character will have to restore the events and realize that he leads a double life.

According to one version, Riley works as an undercover CIA agent, according to another, he is an influential mafia. The main character has to figure out which of the two lives was real.

It is known that the director began working on the project at the beginning of his career, but decided to bring it to life only now. When exactly the film will be released remains unknown.

Earlier, the Russians named the most beloved movie actors, including Will Smith. In the fall of 2020, viewers put him in fourth place. The British actor Tom Hardy became the leader among the residents of the Russian Federation. In second place was Leonardo DiCaprio. Jackie Chan took the third line of the rating, and Jason Statham closed the top five.