The slap given by actor Will Smith to comedian Chris Rock, during the Oscars awards ceremony, last Sunday (27) continues to be talked about. The scene turned into an NFT (non-fungible Tokien) and even a cryptocurrency.

Shortly after the incident, cryptocurrency Will Smith Inu (WSI) was created and began trading on a platform called UniswapUNI/USDlogo. In just a few hours, the currency shot up to 730%. According to the website CoinMarketCap, it was trading at $0.0000008518 on Tuesday afternoon (29).

The iconic scene also began trading on NFT trading platforms such as OpenSea and LooksRare. The collection Will Smith Slap dao has more than 2 thousand items and 744 owners. The minimum price for a file is 0.0001 Ethereum (US$0.34). The collection page reinforces that the arts have no direct association with Will Smith.

There is also no information if the actor knows of the existence of the virtual currency with his name.

