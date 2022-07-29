In a video published on his social networks, the famous actor claims to be sorry for his behavior at the gala of the most prestigious film awards. Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock in response to a joke Rock made about his wife, Jada Pinkett.

“There’s not a part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave at the time.” This is how he explained his apology, one of the most recognized actors in Hollywood.

Smith shared on his social networks his apology to comedian Chris Rock, following the incident with the comedian, in the middle of this year’s Oscar awards gala.

“Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable. And I’m here when you’re ready to talk,” he said.





In the video, Smith announced that he sent a message to Rock to discuss what happened and indicated that Rock had replied that he was not ready to speak.

“I contacted Chris and the message he got back is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will,” the actor said in the video.

An apology that did not arrive at the time

In his words, Will Smith explained why he did not apologize to the comedian during the speech he gave at the Oscar gala after winning the award for best actor, which occurred shortly after the attack.

To say the protagonist of the film ‘King Richard’, “I was confused at the time. Everything was blurry.”

The apology also addressed the difficult moment the actor is going through regarding his image. “It hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know that I did not live up to the image and the impression that people have of me,” he stressed.

“I wasn’t thinking about how many people were injured,” he stressed. Apologizing to Rock’s mother and brother with whom she said she had “a great relationship”. “He was one of my own and this is probably irreparable,” he said.

Rock’s words

Rock’s joke, who was the host of the gala, made reference to the famous movie ‘GI Jane’ (1997), in which actress Demi Moore played Lieutenant O’Neil, who had shaved hair.

“Jada, I love you. ‘GI Jane 2.’ I can’t wait to see it,” Rock said at the gala.

Host Chris Rock, right, speaks onstage as Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, bottom left, look on after Smith walked onstage and slapped Rock at the Oscars, Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. © Chris Pizzell / AP

Jada Pinkett has a condition that causes hair loss, something that the actress has commented on different occasions as a difficult process to accept and against which she has “been fighting” but has sought to accept over time.

After endless debates to give Will Smith an exemplary punishment for his behavior, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the body that awards the golden statuette, punished him with a mandatory absence from the Oscar ceremony for the next ten years. . Shortly afterward, Smith resigned from the Academy.