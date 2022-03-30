We have seen over the last few days the controversy of the Will Smith slap Chris Rock explode between comments and reactions, and also the Academy they got to have their say.

As reported on the pages of Variety, it seems that in the course of only a few days Will Smith will find himself having to run into some problems, which could involve suspension, expulsion or further sanctionsready to undermine the actor’s career.

At the moment everything has not yet been decided, and we do not know who and what will be the measure taken against Will Smith by the Academy due to what happened during the night of the Oscars.