The American actor and rapper Will Smith is rejuevened: he will launch on March 28 Based on a True Story, Your first album in 20 years And in addition, he has recreated a mythical series scene The Prince of Be-Airthat gave it worldwide fame.

“It’s official! My new album, Based on a True Storyit leaves on March 28. Two weeks !!! Reserve it. I’ve been working on this project And I really want to share it with you, “said the artist on Instagram.

It is its first project from Lost and Foundthat He went on the market in 2005, And according to the specialized media Deadline could be the first of a trilogy, since its subtitle is called Season 1: RTIW.

Deadline recalled this Saturday that Lost and Foundlike three of its other four albums, reached Top 10.

In his musical facet, Will Smith, 56, and winner of four Grammy, achieved fame with him DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince.

As a soloist he has reaped successes with his albums Big Willie Style and Willennium and with topics such as Miami, Men in Black (Men in black) and Gettin ‘Jiggy Wit It; while in the world of cinema it consolidated as a star with Men in Black (1997) and He won an Oscar for its interpretation in King Richard (2022) (The Williams method).

However, the night that took the statuette for Best Actor was news for Hit the presenter Chris Rock During the ceremony.

Recreated dance

The return to the origins of the Philadelphia actor has been completed with a video that he has shared in his Tiktok profile, in which has recreated a dance of the series that made him famous, The prince of Bel-Air.

The actor has met with Tatyana Aliwho played his cousin Ashley Bank in the series, and have repeated a scene of the pilot episode of the series, broadcast in 1990.

The scene has become famous in Tiktok, where users of the Chinese social network recreated the scene to the rhythm of Anxietyuna song of the Raple Doechii.

Tatyana Ali and Will Smith have not only pointed to Trendbut they have also done so with the presence of Doechii herself. “I’ve waited 35 years for this dance to become a trend“Smith said.