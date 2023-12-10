A remake of it was released quite a few years ago. Last Man on Earthwhich was named after I'm legend, with a story that at the time was not so well accepted, but retaining some fans who have asked for a sequel for years due to the alternative ending that they presented to us. With that in mind, the producers looked and confirmed the new film, but at the same time the question arose as to whether the actor in the main role would return, Will Smith.

The mystery arose because Will Smith made a mistake during the 2022 Oscars ceremony, when he went up on the awards stage and slapped Chris Rock for a certain joke he gave to the audience regarding his wife. From that moment on, Hollywood banned Smith of the guild until he finally gave a public apology to the audience and to the comedian who suffered the blow.

Through a new interview, the actor confirmed that the film is a reality and will happen soon in collaboration with Michael B. Jordanadding that they prepared the script in relation to the alternative ending, to justify that the protagonist managed to survive the catastrophe.

Here you can check a fragment:

Will Smith Gives 'I Am Legend 2' Update & Explains How He Plans To Resurrect His Dead Character Robert Neville #RedSeaIFF23 pic.twitter.com/C9JbM6No9I — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 2, 2023

It is worth mentioning that there are no more details about this film until now, only that it is already in production and that the leading actor will be back. During the interview he was prohibited from giving many details regarding its plot. On the other hand, the year of release in theaters remains to be known, and at the earliest, it is mentioned that the 2025 It could be the chosen year.

Remember that you can enjoy the first installment on streaming platforms.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: You'll definitely have to keep an eye on this sequel movie, or at least I hope it's worth seeing Will Smith reprise his role. Of course, it is impossible to know when we will see that first trailer that also reveals the release date.