Since Will Smith punched Chris Rock in the face for making an unfortunate comment about his wife, the actor has not had a good time. First of all, he earned a series of criticisms and disapproval from his family and friends. Second, it is evident that this incident is affecting his artistic career and his job opportunities.

Although Smith He has already publicly apologized to Chis Rock and to all those affected by his action, the avalanche of criticism against him has not stopped yet. Thus, plans to retire to a rehabilitation center to seek psychological help and learn to deal with the stress you are experiencing.

The 53-year-old actor’s career was severely affected after the Oscars for his questionable action. For example, he chose to resign from the Academy before the organizers of the most important awards in the Hollywood film industry meet to announce his future.

Netflix even indefinitely suspended the Fast and Lorrer project, where Jada Pinkett-Smith’s husband worked. Similarly, the Bad Boys 4 film is paused and the offer for the rights to her autobiography was withdrawn.

What will happen now with Will Smith?

Given the difficult situation he faces, the actor published a statement in which he claims to feel ashamed for affecting Rock, his family, viewers of the ceremony and other guests. He also explained that he will take some time to assimilate what happened, rest, release stress and get away from criticism.

During the retreat, the Will Smith will have psychological help to continue with his artistic career and to be able to save a bit of the reputation he used to have, according to what was published by The Sun.

“The impact of the aggression has affected Will a lot, so he will receive help to deal with the stress,” a source told the aforementioned media.

“This is, without a doubt, the battle of his career. It will be a high-end retreat frequented by the rich and famous,” she added.