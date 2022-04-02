Reportedly, Will Smith he decided to resign from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, this following the slap in the face of Chris Rock during Academy Awards 2022.

Rumors about the actor’s decision first surfaced on Friday evening, confirming that the decision was made in the face of a potential expulsion or suspension from the organization.

As you all know by now, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the latter, during a comic monologue, compared Smith’s wife’s haircutJada Pinkett Smith, to that of the protagonist of the film Soldier Jane. Smith confirmed the news in a statement, which you can check out below:

In a new statement, Will Smith has offered an extensive apology and resigned from the Academy: pic.twitter.com/VD5LSUFiIc – Kate Erbland (@katerbland) April 1, 2022

I have responded directly to the Academy disciplinary hearing and will fully accept all consequences for my conduct. My actions during the 94th Academy Awards were shocking, painful and unforgivable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my friends and acquaintances, everyone in attendance and the worldwide audience at home. I have betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I have a broken heart. I want to bring attention back to those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to return to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. Therefore, I resign as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and I will accept any further consequences that the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I will undertake to do what is necessary so that violence no longer prevails over reason.

Over the course of the week, it was reported that Academy leaders met with Smith via Zoom to discuss the possible consequences of what happened and that the actor had “expressed his awareness” of the repercussions that his gesture would have caused.

The president ofAcademy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences David Rubin confirmed Smith’s resignation in a statement on Friday, before adding that the organization is pursuing its “disciplinary proceedings“Towards the actor.