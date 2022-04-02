The ceremony 94 of the Oscar Awards was marked by the slap that the actor Will Smith gave to the comedian Chris Rock, one of the presenters of the event. After that, the protagonist of “Bad boys” resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“ I will accept whatever consequences the board deems appropriate. ”, said the actor in a text published in the magazine Variety. “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable,” he continued. Will Smith. The incident occurred after Chris Rock made a joke in reference to the illness suffered by Jada Pinkett, Smith’s wife.

What does withdrawal mean? Will Smith of the Academy? The newspaper El País points out that the famous interpreter, winner of a Oscar for his performance in “King Richard: A Winning Family”, he will not be able to cast a vote in future editions of the awards. Likewise, you will also not have access to the previous screenings of possible candidate films.

Will Smith stated that he would accept whatever consequence the Academy board deems appropriate. Photo: DW/Internet

Among the sanctions provided for by the internal regulations of the Academy of Hollywood, They were the suspension or expulsion of the institution, which has about 10,000 members.

Will Smith’s aggression would also have created an internal crisis at the Academy. The artist met on Tuesday, March 29 by video call with the president of the institution, David Rubin, and the CEO, Dawn Hudson. This was not reported in the dialogue held by the governors of the Academy the following day, which “has raised suspicions” among the board of directors, says El País.

Will Smith be able to receive an Oscar in the future?

Actors and professionals linked to cinema can receive a nomination and award from the Oscar without being members of the Academy. Therefore, Will Smith’s actions would not prevent him from remaining eligible for the award in the future.

After the events, Will Smith was awarded the Oscar for best actor. Some voices insisted that the statuette be withdrawn, but other people in the industry recalled that in past cases of other accusations, the prize was not stripped. As happened with Harvey Weinstein, the former producer convicted of rape and sexual assault; as well as the director Roman Polanski, accused of sexual abuse against a minor.

Will Smith won the Oscar for best actor for his leading role in “King Richard: A Winning Family.” Photo: AFP

What did Chris Rock say after Will Smith’s slap?

Chris Rock had a show scheduled for Wednesday March 30 in the city of Boston, so his audience cheered him before going on stage. It was then that the comedian announced more details of what happened with Will Smith and promised his fans that he will write a show about it.