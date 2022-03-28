Last night, the prestigious delivery of the Oscars, the world’s highest film award, was held in Los Angeles. Will Smith won the statuette in the category of Best Actor, but just before the awards he threw a punch at presenter Chris Rock. The reason? An unpleasant joke from the comedian towards the actor’s wife.

The night of the Oscars, celebrated the night spent at Dolby Theater of Los Angeles, will be remembered for several reasons. Many protagonists have raised their first statuette.

Among these is the name of the legendary Will Smith. The actor, who became famous at a very young age for his interpretation of him in the sitcom “Willy, the Prince of Bel Air“, Thanks to his performance in the film”A winning family – King Richard“, Received the award in the category of Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Shortly before the letter that contained his name was read, however, a unpleasant episode which has attracted the attention of many and which will inevitably cause discussion.

On the stage of the theater was the comedian and presenter Chris Rockwho as usual, with his irreverence, carried on one of his gags, also involving the guests of the evening.

Among the victims of the comedian’s jokes, there was also Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of Will Smith. The comedian has joked about the woman’s shaved head, probably not knowing that the look is due to the alopecia he has been suffering from for some time.

Will, framed, smiled at first, but then he got up, took the stage and unleashed a blow to the face to Chris Rock. Back in his place, looking no longer so calm but rather angry, he told the comedian not to mess with his wife’s name.

Will Smith’s apologies

A moment of voltageperhaps tempered by the intervention of Denzel Washington e Bradley Cooper. The two actors who, in a moment of publicity, reached Smith, hugged him, consoled him and talked with him for a few minutes.

Who knows that that chat between the three, has not convinced Will a to apologize, in tears, just as he was withdrawing the much desired statuette. These are his words: