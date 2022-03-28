UpdateBoth the audience and the millions of audience who watched the 94th Oscar ceremony live were equally convinced that it was an act. But it turned out to be anything but rehearsed: an insulted and furious Will Smith rushed onto the stage, punched presenter Chris Rock and yelled that he shouldn’t think of using his wife’s name one more time. Smith was awarded Best Actor shortly afterwards for his role in King Richard †

Comedian Chris Rock had incurred Smith’s wrath when he joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. He said that next time she could take on the part of GI Jane (a film where Demi Moore plays a soldier with that nickname with cropped hair) (because of her bald head). Smith then got up from his chair, walked almost coolly towards Rock and punched him in the face. Once back in place, a swear cannonade started. Jada Pinkett Smith (50) suffers from alopecia, a condition in which someone suddenly experiences severe hair loss.



Those present in the room did not seem well aware of the incident. There was a lot of laughter at first, but when it dawned on everyone that it was not a joke but serious, there was an icy silence under the world stars in the Kodak Theater in Hollywood. Photos of several stars in shock at the moment it happened quickly circulated on social media. Chris Rock also visibly recovered after Smith's tirade, saying: "That was uhh… the best night in television history."

Excuses

After Smith himself was called up again to receive the Best Actor award for his role in King Richard (about the childhood of tennis sisters Serena and Venus Williams), he apologized to the Academy about the collision. Tears rolled down his cheeks. “Art imitates life, I now look like a crazy father too, just like Richard Williams said,” the actor said. “Love makes you do crazy things. I am deeply overwhelmed at this point in my life. And through the things that God wants me to do in the world right now. I am called to love and protect people.” Chris Rock received no apology.

Smith looked back on his long career in the film business. "If you do what we do, you have to accept that people sometimes abuse you. Then you have to accept that people are disrespectful. And then you have to laugh and pretend that everything is okay." The Oscar show then lasted another half hour, there were still some memorable moments such as a Pulp Fiction-reunion and legend Liza Minnelli die code voted it the best film of the year, but the depressed atmosphere was still palpable.



The moment shocked not only the Oscar audience present, but also the viewers at home. Reactions are divided on social media. Many people support Smith and call Chris Rock’s joke ‘inappropriate’, but an equally large group condemned the new Oscar winner for using violence.

Dune most prizes

Until then, the award ceremony had gone fairly smoothly, with the science fiction epic dune as the big winner. The film by director Denis Villeneuve won the statuettes for best music (the famous composer Hans Zimmer was not present, because he gave a concert in Amsterdam), best sound, editing, production design, visual effects and camera work. The film was nominated in ten categories. Just the Netflix drama The Power of the Dog from director Jane Campion received more nominations: twelve in total. The western with Benedict Cumberbatch ultimately won only one statuette, the one for best director (Jane Campion).

The award for Best Supporting Actress went to Ariana DeBose. In the remake of the West Side Story she plays Anita, a young Puerto Rican woman who believes in the American dream. DeBose was by far the favorite in this category. She was previously awarded a Screen Actors Guild Award and a BAFTA for the same role. The 31-year-old actress is the first openly lesbian woman of color to win an Oscar. Also special is that Rita Moreno, the actress who appeared in the original version of West Side Story played the role of Anita, which also won an Oscar in 1962.

Ariana DeBose © Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP



First Oscar for Deaf Actor

codeActor Troy Kotsur won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. The 53-year-old actor was the first deaf man to win an Oscar. In the women’s category, his colleague Marlee Matlin preceded him in 1987. codewhich stands for Child Of Deaf Adult (a child of deaf parents) is about teenage Ruby, the only hearing person in a fishing family, who dreams of a singing career. Kotsur plays her father Frank in the film. The feel-good production (shown on Apple TV+) also won for Best Screenplay and Best Picture.

On stage, Kotsur dedicated his Oscar to ‘the deaf community, the codecommunity and the community of people with disabilities’. He also thanked his director Sian Heder. “You brought the deaf world and the hearing world together,” he said of the filmmaker. “You were a bridge in that. And from now on it will always be called the Sian Heder Bridge here in Hollywood.”

Troy Kotsur © ANP / EPA

