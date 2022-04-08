Will Smith will not be welcome at the Oscars for the next ten years. The American actor is also no longer allowed to attend other meetings of The Academy, the organization that organizes the film prize festival. Several international news agencies reported this on Friday evening based on a statement from the board.

At the Oscars last month, he slapped presenter and comedian Chris Rock after he joked about Smith’s partner’s baldness. The Academy board members made this decision because Smith’s much-discussed action “overshadowed” the stellar performances of other actors, actresses and filmmakers.

At the 94th awards ceremony, Rock mocked Smith’s wife and actress Jada Pinkett-Smith. She has a condition that causes her to lose her hair. Unable to control himself throughout the story, Smith walked to the stage, hitting Rock in the face with the flat of his hand. Back in his seat, he twice yelled at the presenter that he was not allowed to mention his wife’s name again.

Apologies

Moments later, Smith was honored with the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the film King Richard† It was the first Oscar of his career. Half an hour after the blow, he apologized with tears in his eyes.

The Academy announced two days after the ceremony that it would start disciplinary proceedings against Smith. The actor also left the Academy after being requested to do so by the board. In a statement, he stated that he had damaged the trust of the organization. He also expressed regret for the action.