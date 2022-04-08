Actor Will Smith will no longer be welcome at the Oscars or any other event of the organization behind the film awards for the next ten years. Smith’s blow to comedian Chris Rock was “unacceptable and harmful behavior,” the Academy board said tonight. Will Smith “accepts and respects” the decision.

The ten-year period starts today. Smith is not allowed to attend the Oscar ceremony in person, but also not digitally via, for example, a video connection.

The Academy specifically addresses Chris Rock in its statement. “We would like to express our deepest gratitude to him for keeping his back straight under extraordinary circumstances.”

The organization also apologizes for continuing with the TV broadcast without thinking about the blow. “It was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests and viewers and we fell short, unprepared for something that has never happened before.”

The board hopes this move will restore confidence in the Academy, the statement said. "We hope that a period of healing can now begin for all involved."

The 94th world’s largest film awards ceremony was overshadowed by the Smith incident. The actor walked on stage and punched comedian Chris Rock in the face after he joked about his wife Jada.

Rock compared her to the well-known character GI Jane, who, like her, has a bald head. Jada suffers from the hair disease alopecia. Despite his aggression, Will stayed in the room and later took the stage to receive the Best Actor award for his role in the film. King Richard†

After the gala, Smith apologized to Rock, all attendees and viewers via Instagram. “My behavior was unacceptable and there is no excuse for it,” he wrote. “I’m ashamed and my actions don’t fit the man I want to be.”

After the gala, Will Smith partied at the afterparty:

