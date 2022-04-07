Will Smith continues to grab the headlines after the assault on Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. It seems like the never-ending story and his fans hope that this does not represent the end of his career in Hollywood. His resignation from the Academy does not seem the most optimistic precedent for this to happen either.

The truth is that misfortune has divided the industry, affecting several productions in which the actor was involved. However, the general appreciation could change now that the same Jada Pinkett He broke the silence and gave his opinion on the scandal.

“I never said I needed protection, it was in the heat of the action and he was the one who exaggerated, but I didn’t do it and I wouldn’t do it in any way,” were his statements to US Weekly. After this, she assured that she is not upset with the actor, but she does not approve that it has become physical either.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the last Oscars after the comedian made a joke about Jada and her hair loss. Several believed that the offended would be on his side, but the recent interview could change the general perspective.

Jada Pinkett was verbally assaulted by Chris Rock during the last Oscar Awards. Photo: Variety/EFE

The Chris Rock prank that unleashed Will Smith’s fury

Chris Rock publicly mocked Jada Pinkett’s alopecia, who showed an obvious gesture of discomfort. According to TMZ, the protagonist of “They are like children” stated that she was unaware of her condition and that she had no bad intentions at the time of making the joke about her look.

Academy to set sanction against Will Smith

Actor Will Smith will face a sanction by the Academy. Said consequence will be issued next Friday, April 8 of this year and will determine what will follow for the actor.

Smith’s speech at the 2022 Oscars

Will Smith

“Chris Rock only got slapped at the Oscars… but I got a verbal slap from Will Smith every day. And sometimes I think that the emotional wounds are as deep, if not deeper, than the physical ones.