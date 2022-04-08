It seems that the drama around Will Smith and his infamous slap has finally come to an end. During a meeting, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences concluded that, after his incident at the previous Oscars ceremony, Will Smith is prohibited from attending any event organized by this organization for 10 years.

In this way, Smith will not be able to set foot, whether physical or virtual, in any event, celebration or party that has to do with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences through 2032, that includes the Oscar ceremonies. This was what was said about it:

“The Board has decided that, for a period of 10 years beginning April 8, 2022, Smith will not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including, but not limited to, the Academy Awards. of the Academy”.

For its part, Smith issued a statement in which he accepted this punishment, where he mentioned: “I accept and respect the decision of the Academy.” Along with this, the Academy thanked Chris Rock for retaining his composure after being beaten on television, and this was what was commented:

“We want to express our deep gratitude to Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters, and winners for their poise and grace during our broadcast.”

Although the cultural impact of the Will Smith slap we have already seen, and surely the references and parodies will not stop, it seems that this is the end of this conflict. While the actors will be able to continue to talk about this topic, there is nothing more that can be done about it. Companies are breaking off relations with the actor, and he himself resigned from the Academy.

Via: BBC