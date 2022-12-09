After the public disaster that was the Oscar slap, Will Smith is back with a new movie emancipation. The problem is that it is only available on Apple TV +, and it is likely that many people do not have access to this platform. Fortunately, Smith has a fairly simple solution, and that is to give away two months of Apple TV+.

That’s right, right now you can enter this siteand claim two completely free months of Apple TV +. This means that you will not only be able to enjoy the new Will Smith movie, but also have at your disposal the extensive catalog of series and movies on this service, such as ted lasso Y Mythical Quest.

This offer is valid only for all those who do not have an Apple TV+ account. In emancipationWill Smith stars as Peter, “a runaway slave who fights his way through the Louisiana swamps on a circuitous journey to escape the plantation owners who nearly kill him.”

Unfortunately, the initial reception of the film has not been as positive, and it is very likely that this is a way to attract people and give views to this film. emancipation is now available on Apple TV+. On related issues, these are the first reactions of Avatar: The Way of the Water. Similarly, it is reported that Black Adam lost millions of dollars.

Editor’s Note:

Considering the situation Will Smith finds himself in, the success of emancipation plays an important role in the actor’s career. If the numbers are not positive for Apple, we may have to wait longer than expected to see Smith’s next project.

Via: comic book