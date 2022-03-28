Will Smith He took the stage at the 2022 Oscar Awards to hit comedian Chris Rock hard after he made fun of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. The actor captured all the attention of the award ceremony, leaving the attendees and the organization of the annual event stunned.

After the fact, images of what happened during the commercial break of the gala came out. In them, the interpreter of “Alí” is seen a little moved by the situation.

“In this business you have to be able to be unappreciated and you have to smile, pretend everything is fine,” Will Smith said. Photo: Composite LR/TNT capture

YOU CAN SEE: What illness does Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of Will Smith, suffer from?

As appreciated, Denzel Washington, Tyler Perry and Bradley Cooper They approached the Hollywood star to reassure him after he picked up his second statuette.

In the photos circulating on social networks, the protagonist of “A star is born” gave the actor a hug, who was moved.

Will Smith with the actors. Photo: AFP

Why did Will Smith hit Chris Rock?

Comedian Chris Rock appeared on the stand to present the nominees for one of the 2022 Oscar categories. Before saying the list of candidates, he made a joke referring to the baldness of Will Smith’s wife.

This was not to the liking of the actor, who got up from his seat and approached the animator to hit him hard in the face. Afterwards, he yelled at her to stop talking about her.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth,” the Hollywood star told a bewildered Chris Rock.

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar 2022: Will Smith won his first statuette for best actor for “King Richard”

Will Smith apologized

The actor won the Oscar in the category of Best actor for the movie “King Richard”. During his speech, he apologized for his reaction.

“I want to apologize to The Academy. I want to apologize to the nominees in my category. (…) I look like the crazy father, but love makes you do crazy things, ”she said.