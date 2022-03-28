As you probably already know, Will Smith exploded yesterday during the presentation of the Oscar Awards, attacking Chris Rock in a physical way, this after the comedian made a series of jokes about the condition of Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of the now award-winning Hollywood actor. Thus, it has been revealed that Smith could very well lose his Oscar for Best Actor for his committed actions.

According to sources close to The New York Post, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences would be considering withdrawing his Oscar for his role in king richard to Will Smith, since his conduct during the most recent ceremony does not adhere to the guidelines that were established since 2017, this after all the cases of abuse that were made known. In response to this event, this was what this organization commented:

“The Academy does not condone violence in any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate the winners of the 94th Academy Awards, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and film lovers around the world.”

The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

In your code of conduct, the importance of “defending the values ​​of the Academy” is emphasizedsuch as inclusion, fostering supportive environments, and “respect for human dignity.” Smith’s attitude was not to the liking of some of those present that night. Judd Apatow, film director, pointed out that the actor’s behavior was not correct in a tweet, which has been deleted:

“I could have killed him. That is pure rage and violence out of control. They’ve heard a million jokes about them in the last three decades. They are not new to the world of Hollywood and comedy. He lost his mind”.

Judd Apatow getting ratio’d to hell feels like a fitting end to the night! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AcXZGj7C0m — Kate Arthur (@KateAurthur) March 28, 2022

At the moment there is no official response from the Academy about the future of the Will Smith Award. We can only wait and see what will happen to the actor in the future. The truth is that this attitude has caused a series of comments of all kinds, from messages that support him, to those who severely criticize this behavior and that of Chris Rock.

In related topics, you can check the memes that this event left us here. Similarly, Smith apologized for his attitude yesterday.

Editor’s note:

Both Will Smith and Chris Rock took actions they shouldn’t have done. However, if the Academy withdraws Smith’s Oscar, this would be very hypocritical of him, especially considering that Harvey Weinstein, the reason a code of conduct was established in 2017, was not punished in this way for this organization.

Via: The New York Post